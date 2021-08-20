STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is a medical technology company which focused on the dermatology market. Its products include the XTRAC laser(R) and VTRAC(R) excimer lamp systems for treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo and other skin conditions as well as the MelaFind (R) system used for identification and management of melanoma skin cancer. Strata Skin Sciences, Inc., formerly known as MELA Sciences, Inc., is based in Horsham, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.47.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical device company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 22NW LP bought a new position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

