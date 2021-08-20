Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upstart Holdings Inc. is a AI lending platform partnering with banks to expand access to affordable credit. Upstart Holdings Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UPST. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Upstart from $152.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.10.

UPST opened at $193.87 on Wednesday. Upstart has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $220.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.73.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.75 million. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $31,291,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.62, for a total value of $2,740,754.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

