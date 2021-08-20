Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vincerx Pharma Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics. Vincerx Pharma Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Vincerx Pharma from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VINC opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Vincerx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.24 million and a PE ratio of -5.69.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vincerx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vincerx Pharma news, Director Andrew I. Mcdonald acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tom C. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 205,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,466.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $284,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VINC. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vincerx Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops new therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is VIP152 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors. Its preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217 for solid tumors; VIP236 to treat multiple solid tumors; VIP943 for the treatment of leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and VIP924 for treating B-cell malignancies.

