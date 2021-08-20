Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling and trading-in used cars online. Vroom Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of VRM opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76. Vroom has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. On average, analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Vroom news, major shareholder Lone Star L.P. Cgp2 sold 1,838,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $80,461,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,233,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 6,705.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vroom by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

