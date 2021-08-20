Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Shares of Waterstone Financial stock opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $500.01 million, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.31. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.41.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. As a group, analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 163,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 26,072 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 115,956 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

