Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Up 6.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $87.00 to $88.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Roblox traded as high as $84.36 and last traded at $84.03. Approximately 501,762 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,137,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RBLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

In related news, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $1,008,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,177 shares of company stock worth $62,047,378 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 1st quarter worth about $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth about $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in Roblox by 397.0% in the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox Company Profile (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

