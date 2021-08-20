Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $21.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Krispy Kreme traded as low as 13.59 and last traded at 13.85, with a volume of 38125 shares. The stock had previously closed at 14.04.

DNUT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Krispy Kreme in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist reduced their price target on Krispy Kreme from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 20.39.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab acquired 5,882,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 94,235,295.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Debbie Sharell Roberts purchased 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 84,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,182,011 shares of company stock worth $99,041,245 over the last ninety days.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported 0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 341.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 333.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.