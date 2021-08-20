BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Zevia PBC stock opened at $13.14 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $14.61.

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

