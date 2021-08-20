Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Shares of ECVT opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Ecovyst’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.