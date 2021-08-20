Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of ECVT opened at $12.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $18.90.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th.
About Ecovyst
Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.
