Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaltura in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.88.

Kaltura stock opened at $12.53 on Monday. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $10.19 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Kaltura Inc video experience cloud offers live, real-time and on-demand video products for enterprises of all industries, as well as specialized industry solutions, currently for educational institutions and for media and telecom companies. Kaltura Inc is based in NEW YORK.

