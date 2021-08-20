Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Truist

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) had its price target lifted by Truist from $130.00 to $136.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $128.46 on Monday. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $136.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 61.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 1,859.9% during the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,705 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $17,876,000. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Simon Property Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,668,000 after acquiring an additional 98,931 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

