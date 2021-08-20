Head to Head Analysis: AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) vs. Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AIT Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Anika Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Anika Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.44%. Given Anika Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anika Therapeutics is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Anika Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -3.07 Anika Therapeutics $130.46 million 4.58 -$23.98 million $0.71 58.34

AIT Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Anika Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anika Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AIT Therapeutics has a beta of -0.31, indicating that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anika Therapeutics has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Anika Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Anika Therapeutics -9.28% -0.93% -0.69%

Summary

Anika Therapeutics beats AIT Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body. It offers therapeutic products which include orthobiologics, dermal, ophthalmic, surgical, ophthalmic and veterinary. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

