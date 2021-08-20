Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $188.00 at Truist

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target increased by Truist from $176.00 to $188.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.08.

Shares of EXR opened at $176.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.73. Extra Space Storage has a 12 month low of $101.89 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 75.76%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 726,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,001,802,000 after acquiring an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

