Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

FIE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

FIE stock opened at €63.95 ($75.24) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €64.52. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 12-month high of €77.50 ($91.18).

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

