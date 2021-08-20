CSFB Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$54.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at CSFB from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco to C$60.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Stelco to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Stelco from C$45.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.83.

Shares of STLC opened at C$42.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.62. Stelco has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$50.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.37.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

