Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$34.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective lifted by CIBC to C$34.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$33.29.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$25.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.65. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$14.37 and a 1 year high of C$32.27. The firm has a market cap of C$13.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.62.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

