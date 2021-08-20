Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$10.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.41.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$7.34 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.67. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.84 and a 1 year high of C$11.51.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

