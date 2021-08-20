Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 28.8% in July

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 861,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 280,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

NYSE INSP opened at $204.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -117.01 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $109.29 and a one year high of $252.25.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Inspire Medical Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $207,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $849,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.