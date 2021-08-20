Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Solid Biosciences Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.42 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 18,616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Solid Biosciences by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 51,964 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

