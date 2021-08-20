CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$81.00 price objective on the stock.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$70.60.

WPM opened at C$54.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$55.55. The company has a market cap of C$24.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1 year low of C$44.09 and a 1 year high of C$73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

