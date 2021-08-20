Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 28.1%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NXP opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $18.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXP. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

