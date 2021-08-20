Short Interest in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Increases By 28.1%

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the July 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NXP opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.91. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $18.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
