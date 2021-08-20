SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $335.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. SEA traded as high as $328.23 and last traded at $325.93, with a volume of 108706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $318.61.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SE. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SEA by 94.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $285.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $164.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

