Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Grey in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkshire Grey’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Berkshire Grey alerts:

Berkshire Grey stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.35% of Berkshire Grey at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Berkshire Grey

Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Grey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Grey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.