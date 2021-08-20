Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Berkshire Grey Inc (NASDAQ:BGRY) – William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Berkshire Grey in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek anticipates that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Berkshire Grey’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.
Berkshire Grey stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Berkshire Grey has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $13.45.
About Berkshire Grey
Berkshire Grey Inc is a pure-play robotics company. It offers fully integrated, AI-based software and hardware solutions to automate warehouses and logistics fulfillment centers. Berkshire Grey Inc, formerly known as Revolution Acceleration Acquisition Corp, is based in WASHINGTON.
