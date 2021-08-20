Clarus Securities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Clarus Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$18.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.33 million.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HLS. Raymond James upgraded HLS Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:HLS opened at C$17.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$541.36 million and a PE ratio of -27.54. HLS Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$13.35 and a 12 month high of C$21.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.43%.

About HLS Therapeutics

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.