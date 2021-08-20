FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Wendy’s Company Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Wendy’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Wendy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.