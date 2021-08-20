Abrdn (LON:ABDN) Price Target Raised to GBX 265

Abrdn (LON:ABDN) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

ABDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 305 ($3.98) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Abrdn from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Abrdn from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Abrdn currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 314 ($4.10).

Get Abrdn alerts:

ABDN opened at GBX 263.10 ($3.44) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 4.00. Abrdn has a 52-week low of GBX 260.60 ($3.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 300.40 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a quick ratio of 20.73 and a current ratio of 20.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Abrdn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

In related news, insider Douglas J. Flint acquired 2,800 shares of Abrdn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.80) per share, with a total value of £8,148 ($10,645.41).

Abrdn Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.