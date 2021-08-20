Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON PREM opened at GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm has a market cap of £35.92 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile
