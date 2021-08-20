Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON PREM opened at GBX 0.20 ($0.00) on Monday. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.50 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The firm has a market cap of £35.92 million and a PE ratio of 2.25.

Get Premier African Minerals alerts:

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Premier African Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier African Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.