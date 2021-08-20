InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given New GBX 5,200 Price Target at Citigroup

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IHG. Numis Securities reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,513.33 ($58.97).

Shares of LON:IHG opened at GBX 4,475 ($58.47) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion and a PE ratio of -43.36. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,794.68.

In other news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

