Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.31) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.24) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Monday, June 7th.

LON ESP opened at GBX 98.40 ($1.29) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 92.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.86. The firm has a market cap of £593.55 million and a P/E ratio of -246.00. Empiric Student Property has a 1 year low of GBX 51.90 ($0.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 103 ($1.35).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

