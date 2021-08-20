Financial Survey: BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) & Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.8% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for BrightSpire Capital and Ventas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BrightSpire Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ventas 1 8 6 0 2.33

BrightSpire Capital presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.55%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $57.31, suggesting a potential upside of 5.03%. Given BrightSpire Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BrightSpire Capital is more favorable than Ventas.

Profitability

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BrightSpire Capital -143.53% 5.08% 1.59% Ventas 4.15% 1.50% 0.64%

Risk & Volatility

BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. BrightSpire Capital pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ventas pays out 54.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ventas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BrightSpire Capital and Ventas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BrightSpire Capital $102.32 million 12.10 -$353.30 million $0.80 11.93 Ventas $3.80 billion 5.47 $439.15 million $3.32 16.44

Ventas has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ventas beats BrightSpire Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Core Portfolio, and Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio. The Core Portfolio segment consists of Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, CRE Debt Securities, Net Leased Real Estate, and Corporate segments. The Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio segment consists of direct investments in operating real estate such as multi-tenant office. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population. For more than twenty years, Ventas has followed a successful strategy that endures: combining a high-quality diversified portfolio of properties and capital sources to manage through cycles, working with industry leading partners, and a collaborative and experienced team focused on producing consistent growing cash flows and superior returns on a strong balance sheet, ultimately rewarding Ventas shareholders. As of September 30, 2020, Ventas owned or managed through unconsolidated joint ventures approximately 1,200 properties.

