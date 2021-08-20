Reviewing Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB)

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and TIM (NYSE:TIMB) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Atento alerts:

This table compares Atento and TIM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.41 billion 0.25 -$46.88 million ($0.72) -32.46 TIM $3.35 billion 1.59 $357.68 million $0.75 14.64

TIM has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and TIM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -3.79% -6.46% -0.44% TIM 10.23% 7.71% 4.40%

Risk and Volatility

Atento has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Atento shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of TIM shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Atento and TIM, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 0 1 0 3.00 TIM 0 1 2 0 2.67

Atento currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.97%. TIM has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 50.27%. Given TIM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TIM is more favorable than Atento.

Summary

TIM beats Atento on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atento

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications, banking, and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, services, public administration, travel, healthcare, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Luxembourg.

About TIM

TIM S.A. operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies. It also offers fixed-line ultra-broadband and TIM Live services, as well as WTTx technology through Ultrafibra services. In addition, the company offers digital content and services in its portfolio of packages; and handset models from various manufacturers for sale through its dealer network, which includes its stores, franchises, and authorized dealers, as well as provides co-billing services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.