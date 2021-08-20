Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMTC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $485,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $580,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 144.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 44,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMTC opened at $39.57 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $23.96 and a one year high of $49.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $786.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. is engaged in the provision of personal and business banking services. It also offers consumer & commercial loans, equipment leasing, mortgages, insurance and wealth management services, including investment management, trust & estate administration, retirement planning, custody services and tax planning and preparation.

