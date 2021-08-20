OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.29.

OGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

OGI stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 0.09. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.72.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

