Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) PT Lowered to C$17.00 at CIBC

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC to C$17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

ADN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$18.38.

ADN stock opened at C$18.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$303.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.63. Acadian Timber has a one year low of C$14.33 and a one year high of C$21.57.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

