Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$56.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$56.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boardwalk REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.16.

Shares of TSE BEI.UN opened at C$45.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45. Boardwalk REIT has a 12 month low of C$25.80 and a 12 month high of C$50.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.84.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

