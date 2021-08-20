Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) PT Raised to C$63.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$63.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CAR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT to C$68.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$67.22.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock opened at C$59.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$42.22 and a 52 week high of C$62.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$60.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.66.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

