Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Given New C$140.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$114.00 price target on shares of Cogeco in a report on Friday, July 16th.

CGO stock opened at C$90.92 on Tuesday. Cogeco has a 1 year low of C$77.01 and a 1 year high of C$105.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$93.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$649.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cogeco will post 9.5499994 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cogeco’s payout ratio is 24.20%.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

