Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.02.

Shares of SWN stock opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.04. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after buying an additional 445,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.