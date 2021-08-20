Piper Sandler Weighs in on New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for New Residential Investment in a report released on Sunday, August 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRZ. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,807.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.