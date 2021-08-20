Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will earn ($0.95) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Forma Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FMTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.35. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.23.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13).

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,827,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,055,000 after acquiring an additional 857,895 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 4,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,334,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44,549 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,295,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,144,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after acquiring an additional 302,780 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

