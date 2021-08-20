Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Boosted by Analyst

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Shares of TSE:VFF opened at C$11.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.41. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of C$5.71 and a 1 year high of C$25.78. The firm has a market cap of C$963.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

