Canon Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:CAJ)

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Canon in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Canon’s FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Canon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:CAJ opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.39. Canon has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Canon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 5.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Canon during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Canon during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canon by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Canon during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

