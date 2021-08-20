LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LIVX opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. LiveXLive Media has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.25.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 345.52% and a negative net margin of 45.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay E. Krigsman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $54,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $27,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,700 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.35% of the company’s stock.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

