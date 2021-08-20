iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

ITOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $24.76 on Wednesday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.80 million and a P/E ratio of -12.08.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $130,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock worth $1,158,800. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

