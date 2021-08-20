GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,625 at Berenberg Bank

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective increased by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Libertas Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,543 ($20.16).

GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,513.60 ($19.78) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,549.60 ($20.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,433.43. The firm has a market cap of £76.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.44.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

