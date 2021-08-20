AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Trading 3.9% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.46. 8,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,648,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.18.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David J. Lee acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,152,965.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

APPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on AppHarvest in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.50, a current ratio of 12.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPH. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $917,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

