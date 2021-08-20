Short Interest in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Expands By 29.6%

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the July 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 7.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 47.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 107,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 44.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE JDD opened at $10.45 on Friday. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $10.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.