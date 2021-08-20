Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Short Interest Update

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,310,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the July 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

WBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. CL King downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.22 on Friday. Welbilt has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Welbilt by 46.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 6.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

