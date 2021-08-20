1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $15.49, but opened at $15.85. 1stdibs.Com shares last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 920 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $109,723.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt purchased 44,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $658,093.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Get 1stdibs.Com alerts:

DIBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.28.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.21). On average, research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 2nd quarter worth $274,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for 1stdibs.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1stdibs.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.