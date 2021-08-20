Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Stock Price Up 2.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)’s share price rose 2.6% on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 1,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 438,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.65.

Specifically, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsons alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PSN. TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the second quarter valued at $112,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Parsons in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Parsons (NYSE:PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.